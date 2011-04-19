Media player
British republicans' Royal wedding frustration
With less than two weeks until the Royal wedding, a small group of Britons are determined their refusal to celebrate should be noticed.
While the approval rating for the monarchy hovers at around 70%, die-hard republicans are rare.
Activists say a hereditary monarchy is inconsistent with the idea of a democracy, but that most people are more interested in celebrity weddings than constitutional reform.
Gabriel Gatehouse reports.
19 Apr 2011
