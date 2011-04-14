Media player
House voted England's best country home by Country Life
A country house in Gloucestershire has been voted England's best country house.
Country Life magazine has been on the hunt for the home which combines the best views, layout and setting, but is also modern to live in.
The magazine's Mark Hedge told the BBC's Richard Westcott why Eyford House in Cheltenham, occupied by Serena Prest and her family, clinched the title.
14 Apr 2011
