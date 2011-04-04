Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How much does a first class stamp cost?
Members of the public talk to the BBC about how much they think one first class stamp costs.
From Monday 4 April, the price of a first class stamp for standard items is rising 5p to 46p. The cost of a second class stamp is rising 4p to 36p.
It is the largest increase since first-class postage began in 1968. But Royal Mail says "UK stamp prices for standard letters weighing up to 100g will continue to be amongst the lowest in Europe".
-
04 Apr 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window