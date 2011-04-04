How much does a first class stamp cost?

Video

Members of the public talk to the BBC about how much they think one first class stamp costs.

From Monday 4 April, the price of a first class stamp for standard items is rising 5p to 46p. The cost of a second class stamp is rising 4p to 36p.

It is the largest increase since first-class postage began in 1968. But Royal Mail says "UK stamp prices for standard letters weighing up to 100g will continue to be amongst the lowest in Europe".