A blunder by an undercover policeman has revealed how the Metropolitan Police spied on the private lives of members of an anti-capitalist group.
Newsnight has obtained an audio tape in which the officer is heard discussing the personal lives of Globalise Resistance activists with other police.
Newsnight's Anna Adams listens to the recording of the undercover officer with Guy Taylor, from Globalise Resistance.
25 Mar 2011
