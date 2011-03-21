Media player
Sian O'Callaghan's boyfriend makes emotional appeal
The boyfriend of a missing Swindon woman has appealed for information to help find her.
Sian O'Callaghan, 22, from Swindon, was last seen leaving Suju alone at about 0250 GMT on Saturday and has not been heard from since.
Kevin Reape told a police news conference he wanted to tell the public how worried everyone was about her.
21 Mar 2011
