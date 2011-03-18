Clegg on Libya: This is not Iraq

Video

Nick Clegg has voiced his support for possible military intervention in Libya, saying that any action would be carried out in order to "uphold international law".

The deputy prime minister, whose Liberal Democrat Party opposed the war in Iraq, said: "This is not Iraq. We are not going to war".

His comments came after Prime Minister David Cameron confirmed that UK forces would join an international operation to enforce a UN resolution which demands an end to attacks on Libyan civilians.

Libya's government declared an immediate ceasefire hours after the UN Security Council resolution, which backs a no-fly zone over the country, was approved.