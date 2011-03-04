Video

England's failed 2018 World Cup bid hoped to use the Duke of York's relationship with the Qatari royal family to secure a voting alliance, the BBC has learned.

E-mails released under the Freedom of Information Act show that the bid team wanted Prince Andrew to help persuade Qatar to back England, in return for supporting Qatar in 2022.

Qatar's own bid for the 2022 tournament event was ultimately successful.

The Duke of York's press office has denied that any lobbying with Qatar was carried out.

David Bond reports.