Man held in Torbay child sex abuse inquiry
Police investigating alleged sexual abuse of young people in a Devon resort have arrested a 19-year-old man.
Officers told a news conference in Torbay the alleged abuse involved children aged 12 and upwards and 20 children had been interviewed.
Police said the offences include indecent assault and rape over two to three years and the victims were known to the offenders.
John Kay reports.
17 Feb 2011
