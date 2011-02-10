Media player
'Shortage' of bomb disposal experts when Staff Sgt Olaf Schmid died
The inquest into the death of the bomb disposal expert, Olaf Schmid, has been told there was a shortage of troops who could deal with roadside bombs in Afghanistan when he was killed in October 2009.
The Army's top bomb disposal officer, Colonel Robert Seddon, said there were concerns that they had had fewer experts than they needed at the time.
Jonathan Beale reports.
10 Feb 2011
