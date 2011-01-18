Media player
Romanian father and son found guilty of sex trafficking
A father and son from Romania have been found guilty of trafficking women into England and forcing them to work as prostitutes.
Romanian nationals Bogdan and Marius Nejloveanu were convicted of 34 separate offences, including trafficking.
The men, aged 51 and 23, promised their five victims homes and jobs but instead beat them and raped some of them.
Lorna Gordon reports.
