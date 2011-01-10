Media player
British wool industry back in fashion as exports rise
After years of decline, the British wool industry is fighting back. Exports of wool are on the way up and knitting has become the latest hobby of the rich and famous.
It even has a Royal seal of approval; Prince Charles has backed National Wool Week in an attempt to reignite our love of Britain's most natural, eco-friendly and durable yarn.
BBC Breakfast's Jenny Hill speaks to Ian Hudson and James Laxton from Laxton's Specialist Yarns about the rise in wool exports.
10 Jan 2011
