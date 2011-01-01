Video

Hundreds of thousands of revellers have welcomed in the new year at open-air parties across the UK.

An estimated 250,000 people watched an eight-minute firework display at the London Eye, which was set to music for the first time.

Crowds also gathered in central London for the free annual fireworks, which were launched from barges on the Thames and the Eye itself.

Showers of brightly coloured fireworks shot into the sky to a soundtrack including Queen's We Will Rock You and The Beatles' Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.

This footage was first broadcast on 31 December 2010/1 January 2011.