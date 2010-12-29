Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police release new CCTV footage of Joanna Yeates
New CCTV footage of Joanna Yeates has been released. It shows the murdered 25-year-old entering a Bristol off licence on the evening that she disappeared.
It comes as police confirm they are investigating claims the landscape architect was seen outside her flat with two people on the night she vanished.
The landlord of the property in Bristol has told detectives he saw three people leaving and believes one of them was Ms Yeates.
-
29 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window