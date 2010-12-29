Joanna Yeates
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police release new CCTV footage of Joanna Yeates

New CCTV footage of Joanna Yeates has been released. It shows the murdered 25-year-old entering a Bristol off licence on the evening that she disappeared.

It comes as police confirm they are investigating claims the landscape architect was seen outside her flat with two people on the night she vanished.

The landlord of the property in Bristol has told detectives he saw three people leaving and believes one of them was Ms Yeates.

  • 29 Dec 2010
Go to next video: Joanna Yeates 'strangled' say police