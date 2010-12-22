Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Guatemala takes on the drugs gangs from Mexico
Guatemala is fast becoming a new front line in Mexico's drugs war, as violence and narcotics flood across the border.
In just one year the amount of drugs seized in the small country to Mexico's south has doubled and now a month long state of siege has been declared near the border - to reclaim some cities taken over by a brutal drug gang.
From Guatemala, the BBC's Julian Miglierini reports on the huge task of taking on the cartels.
-
22 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window