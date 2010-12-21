Media player
School for Santas: How to be Father Christmas
As the big day approaches, demand grows for Father Christmas to be in more than one place at a time.
So the job of spreading Christmas cheer falls to his deputies all around the world.
Wookey Hole's Santaland in Somerset holds an annual Training School for dozens of stand-ins for the great man.
From reindeer wrangling to getting the perfect ho ho ho, school director James Lovell explains the various different parts of the syllabus.
21 Dec 2010
