Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brian Hanrahan: 'I counted them out'
One of the BBC's most experienced correspondents, Brian Hanrahan, has died after a short illness.
Brian Hanrahan reported on many significant events during his long career, including Tiananmen Square and the fall of the Berlin Wall.
However, he will be best known for the phrase ''I counted them all out and I counted them all back'' coined during the Falklands War to get around reporting restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Defence.
-
20 Dec 2010
