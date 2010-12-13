Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Online orders suspended in Scotland because of bad weather
The country's main supermarkets and online shops have stopped taking orders in Scotland in the run up to Christmas, because of the weather.
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda have halted orders or suspended deliveries, after last week's wintry weather brought the transport network to a standstill.
Many are struggling to cope with a backlog of deliveries, as a result.
Glenn Campbell reports.
-
13 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-11986094/online-orders-suspended-in-scotland-because-of-bad-weatherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window