Snow plough on road
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Online orders suspended in Scotland because of bad weather

The country's main supermarkets and online shops have stopped taking orders in Scotland in the run up to Christmas, because of the weather.

Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda have halted orders or suspended deliveries, after last week's wintry weather brought the transport network to a standstill.

Many are struggling to cope with a backlog of deliveries, as a result.

Glenn Campbell reports.

  • 13 Dec 2010
Go to next video: Minister resigns over snow chaos