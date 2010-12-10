Prince Charles and his wife Camilla
Photographer recalls attack on royals during protests

A photographer who captured an image of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla as their car was attacked during student protests in London has said the incident was "completely unexpected".

Matt Dunham, from Associated Press, explained to the BBC's News Channel what happened.

