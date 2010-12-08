Media player
'Recovery champions' to help drug addicts
Former addicts are to help drug users in England to overcome their dependency, as part of the new Drug Strategy being published on Wednesday.
The government says it will also take steps to make it possible to ban substances known as "legal highs" as soon as they hit the streets.
Phil Lavelle reports.
08 Dec 2010
