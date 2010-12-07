Santa Claus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Who was Saint Nicholas?

It's not often that Father Christmas or Santa Claus comes under attack, but a Church of England bishop says he's been hijacked by big business to sell products.

The Right Reverend Alan Smith says the original Saint Nicholas was selfless, but that message has been lost to pester power and materialism.

So how much do you actually know about Santa? BBC Breakfast's Richard Westcott has been finding out.

  • 07 Dec 2010