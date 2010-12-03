Media player
The aircraft carrier, Ark Royal, makes last voyage
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier, Ark Royal, has returned to Portsmouth for the final time today -- before being decommissioned as part of Government cutbacks.
The ship, which has been on a farewell tour of the UK, is being decommissioned three years early, and will not be replaced until the end of the decade.
Richard Westcott joined some of the relatives of those on board to welcome them home.
03 Dec 2010
