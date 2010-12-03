Media player
Tour of snow closed primary school
Thousands of schools face further disruptions from the snowy weather across the UK.
Jane Witherspoon visits Colegate Community Primary School in Gateshead, which has been closed due to the snowy conditions.
03 Dec 2010
