Aerial view of Gatwick airport
Gatwick airport closed as big freeze continues

Travellers across parts of the UK face further misery as airports, roads and rail continue to be badly hit by snow.

Gatwick Airport will remain closed until at least 0600 GMT Friday, with another 6in (15cm) of snow falling overnight.

The BBC's Robert Hall describes the conditions at Gatwick airport.

  • 02 Dec 2010