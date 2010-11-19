Paul Kehoe, Chief Executive, Birmingham International Airport
Birmingham airport closed after light aircraft crash

Birmingham Airport will remain closed until Saturday morning after a light aircraft crash landed and caught fire on Friday, injuring the two crew members on board.

Birmingham International Airport's Chief Executive, Paul Kehoe, said the plane, which was carrying an organ for transplant, landed 130m to the right of the southerly-facing runway.

Mr Kehoe said passengers should check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

