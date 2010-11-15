Members of the Somali community in the UK
UK Somali community rallies in support of the Chandlers

There are roughly 300,000 Somalis living in Britain and the community here has rallied round to help secure the release of the Chandlers.

It is thought some actually contributed to the ransom paid. Razia Iqbal has been talking to Somalis in west London.

