Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK Somali community rallies in support of the Chandlers
There are roughly 300,000 Somalis living in Britain and the community here has rallied round to help secure the release of the Chandlers.
It is thought some actually contributed to the ransom paid. Razia Iqbal has been talking to Somalis in west London.
-
15 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window