Street View prompts man to lose seven stone
A man has lost a third of his body weight after seeing a picture of himself on Google Street View.
Bob Mewse, 56, tipped the scales at 21 stone (133kg) when his image appeared on the internet site.
He told BBC Breakfast he was shocked after seeing the picture online.
15 Nov 2010
