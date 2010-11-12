Video

The Afan valley in South Wales was one of the most deprived areas in the country after the coal mines closed, but in the last few years it has seen the growth of a new industry.

From out of the wreckage of collieries and coal tips, the Forestry Commission has built a series of single-track mountain bike trails which experts say are amongst the best in the world.

The area has just won an EU grant to expand the network even further.

Forest ranger Nick Murfin has tried out the trails he has helped to build.