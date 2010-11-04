Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police 'may force officers to retire to cut costs'
Police Officers who have served more than 30 years could be forced to retire in an attempt to save money.
Most officers cannot be made redundant because they are crown servants not employees.
The move has already been condemned as ageist and could be challenged in the courts.
Andy Tighe reports.
-
04 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window