Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Derrick Bird shooting victim on limits to gun control
A new report has concluded that Cumbria police acted correctly in granting and renewing firearms certificates to Derrick Bird, who shot dead 12 people and injured 11 others in Cumbria on 2 June.
Harry Berger, who has a shotgun licence, was shot by Derrick Bird through his car window.
Mr Berger said there are "rigorous" regulations in place to obtain a firearms certificate and believes there are limits to controlling dangerous behaviour.
-
02 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window