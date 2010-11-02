Video

A new report has concluded that Cumbria police acted correctly in granting and renewing firearms certificates to Derrick Bird, who shot dead 12 people and injured 11 others in Cumbria on 2 June.

Harry Berger, who has a shotgun licence, was shot by Derrick Bird through his car window.

Mr Berger said there are "rigorous" regulations in place to obtain a firearms certificate and believes there are limits to controlling dangerous behaviour.