Video

A report has concluded that Cumbria police acted correctly in granting and renewing firearms certificates to Derrick Bird who shot dead 12 people and injured eleven others in Cumbria in June.

Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary Craig Mackey has told the BBC he was assured after seeing the report "that the system, in terms of licensing, worked".

He also said he was assured that nothing could have been done, under the licensing system at the time, that could have prevented Derrick Bird from having access to firearms.

Taxi driver Derrick Bird sparked a massive police manhunt when he went on the rampage in west Cumbria in June, shooting dead 12 people and injuring 11 others.