Chile's president Sebastian Piñera and the Queen
Chile's president gives mine rescue rock to Queen and PM

Chile's President Sebastian Piñera has arrived in the UK and presented the Queen and Prime Minister David Cameron with a piece of rock from the bottom of the San Jose mine, where 33 mines were trapped for 69 days.

The Prime Minister later gave the Chilean President 33 bottles of real ale and an early edition of Robinson Crusoe.

The Chilean leader is on a European tour which also includes France and Germany.

  • 18 Oct 2010
