7th July London bombings inquests begin
The inquests into the deaths of the 52 people who were killed in the 2005 London bombings, will begin on Monday.
In addition to the 52 people killed, 700 other people were injured, many of them severely and permanently, when the four al-Qaeda-backed suicide bombers detonated their devices on three underground trains and a bus.
The hearings are expected to last five months and among those giving evidence will be officers from MI5.
June Kelly reports.
11 Oct 2010
