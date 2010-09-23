Shumaila Imran
Widow makes appeal to catch killer of Pakistani politician

The widow of a Pakistani politician who was murdered last week has been appealing for people with any information to contact police.

Shumaila Imran's husband, Dr Imran Farooq, was found with stab wounds and head injuries outside his home in London.

Detectives investigating his murder believe the attack may have been politically motivated.

