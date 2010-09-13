Pope Benedict
What kind of Pope is Joseph Ratzinger?

Pope Benedict's first State visit to the UK comes at a testing time for the Catholic Church as it tries to comes to terms with rapid social change and the legacy of abuse by priests.

It is the first papal visit since his predecessor Pope John Paul in 1982.

So what kind of Pope is Joseph Ratzinger?

Our Europe Editior Gavin Hewitt has this profile.

