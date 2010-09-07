Forensic scientist on how street drugs are cut

Video

Police are warning drug dealers are increasingly using a "lethal cocktail" of "dangerous" and "unpredictable" substances to bulk out recreational drugs.

A BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast investigation has found that some drug dealers are using cutting agents such as horse tranquillizer, rat poison and even cut glass to maximize profits.

Dean Ames is a leading drug specialist at the Forensic Science Service.

Here he explains what common street drugs like ecstasy and cocaine are cut with, by both suppliers and dealers.