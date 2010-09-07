Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forensic scientist on how street drugs are cut
Police are warning drug dealers are increasingly using a "lethal cocktail" of "dangerous" and "unpredictable" substances to bulk out recreational drugs.
A BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast investigation has found that some drug dealers are using cutting agents such as horse tranquillizer, rat poison and even cut glass to maximize profits.
Dean Ames is a leading drug specialist at the Forensic Science Service.
Here he explains what common street drugs like ecstasy and cocaine are cut with, by both suppliers and dealers.
-
07 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window