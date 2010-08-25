Media player
Former MI6 officer on investigation into Pimlico death
An MI6 worker whose body was found in a holdall at his London flat may have been murdered two weeks ago, police believe.
The bag was discovered in the bath of a top-floor flat in Alderney Street, Pimlico, central London, on Monday afternoon.
The man has been named locally as Gareth Williams, from Anglesey.
Former MI6 officer Harry Ferguson has discussed the form the investigation will likely take.
25 Aug 2010
