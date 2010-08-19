Diving to examine HMS Colossus off the Isles of Scilly
Video

Shipwreck hunt off the Isles of Scilly

The BBC's Alex Bushill has been diving off the Isles of Scilly, which have one of the highest concentrations of shipwrecks in the UK.

They include HMS Colossus, one of Nelson's fleet, which has been lying on the sea bed since 1798.

