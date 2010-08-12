Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Paratrooper sentenced for selling Army goods on eBay
A former paratrooper has been given a 10 month sentence, suspended for two years, for handling stolen military goods and selling them on eBay.
Ex-Parachute Regiment warrant officer Allan Peet, 41, of Bridgend, admitted handling more than £6,500 worth of military boots, day sacks, hydration systems and ration packs.
Colette Hume reports.
-
12 Aug 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window