How do you rebuild community spirit?
A report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has found that people living on housing estates have lost their sense of pride in their community, with residents often feeling that their views are ignored when decisions are made about their area.
Some residents say they have seen their estate change for the worse, and that they feel unsafe where they live.
Chris Buckler reports from Keighley in West Yorkshire.
05 Aug 2010
