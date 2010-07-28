Sand sculptor with example of her work
Sand sculpture: More than just sand castles?

Sand sculpting is becoming increasingly popular around the UK but is it art?

Artists can work for weeks on one sculpture just to see it demolished the next day.

World champion sculptor Nicola Wood explained its appeal to Jessica Creighton at the Sand Sculpting Festival on Weston-Super-Mare beach.

