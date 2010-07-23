Mobile phones
Stolen mobiles strategy agreed by phone recycling firms

Recycling firms have agreed a code of practice to try to identify when stolen mobile phones are being offered for sale to them.

As mobiles blocked from UK networks can still be used abroad, thieves sell stolen handsets to recycling firms which export many handsets.

Under the code, companies must check phones against a national database and report any stolen ones to police.

Richard Slee reports.

