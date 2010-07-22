Media player
CPS: No charges over Ian Tomlinson's death
The Crown Prosecution Service has ruled that no-one will be charged over the death of a man during the G20 protest, in London in April last year.
Ian Tomlinson was walking home, near the demonstration, when he was hit with a baton by a police officer, and then pushed over. The incident was caught on video.
Keir Starmer, the director of the Crown Prosecution Service, said medical experts disagreed about exactly why Mr Tomlinson had died, which meant a successful prosecution was less likely.
22 Jul 2010
