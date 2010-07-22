Video

Christ's College, a school rebuilt after a troubled past, has been nominated for this year's Stirling Prize.

The old 70s buildings suffered arson attacks and there were problems with graffiti and discipline, but seven years on the school in Guildford has been transformed and now has a waiting list.

But can a building really influence people's behaviour? David Sillito met the architect, Deborah Saunt, to find out.