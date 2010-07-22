Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can good architecture transform a troubled school?
Christ's College, a school rebuilt after a troubled past, has been nominated for this year's Stirling Prize.
The old 70s buildings suffered arson attacks and there were problems with graffiti and discipline, but seven years on the school in Guildford has been transformed and now has a waiting list.
But can a building really influence people's behaviour? David Sillito met the architect, Deborah Saunt, to find out.
