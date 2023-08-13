Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is spending millions a year trying to reduce his biological age - how old his body seems, rather than his actual chronological age, which is 45.

Supported by a team of 30 scientists, his daily life is dictated by a torturous exercise regime and diet, monitoring and numerous treatments. An all-over skin laser treatment he's been having has reduced his skin age by 22 years, the greatest age reduction in any part of his body.

The BBC's Lara Lewington went to Mr Johnson's home and looked at some of the gadgets he uses to try and stay young.

