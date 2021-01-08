Workers taking down the Twitter sign at its San Francisco headquarters paused their work after police arrived at the scene.

The sign change came after Twitter owner Elon Musk rebranded the social media company to X.

Police in San Francisco told the news site Insider that officers at the HQ were responding to "a possible unpermitted street closure."

The owners of the building were allegedly not told about the sign removal, local media also reported.

Workers managed to take down most of the lettering before their efforts were paused, leaving the letters e and r in place.

