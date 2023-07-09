AI robot asked 'will you rebel against humans'?

The world's first robot-human press conference has taken place in Geneva, Switzerland.

A number of humanoid robots were asked questions at the AI For Good UN summit, including whether they would rebel against their creators.

The field of Artificial Intelligence has seen significant developments in recent years, but with it there have been concerns over its expanding abilities and how to regulate it.

