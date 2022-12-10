Sam Bankman-Fried: I don't think I tried to do anything wrong

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced boss of collapsed crypto-exchange FTX, tells BBC cyber reporter Joe Tidy he didn't know customers' money was being used to make risky financial bets.

"I'm not lying," he says, when Joe reads him a comment by a former employee, who says Bankman-Fried must have known about the transfers from FTX to a hedge fund he founded, called Alameda Research.

Mr Bankman-Fried says: "I don't think I tried to do anything wrong."

He adds that he doesn't know what the future will hold, but he will try to think of ways to pay back people who lost money.