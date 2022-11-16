Watch parties get a privacy focus with BBC trial

Watching television or films as an online group activity has grown in popularity in recent years.

But every time we use an app, website or streaming platform, information about us is collected.

Now a BBC Research and Development project has created a trial watch party service which gives people control over their personal data.

Using technology developed by Sir Tim Berners-Lee, each user of the service is given their own "data pod" with the ability to decide what personal data the services can see, how long they can access it and for what purpose.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington reports.

The BBC Together+ Data Pod trial launched on Tuesday 25 October. You can find out more about it here.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.