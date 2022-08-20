Commonwealth Games takes big step towards esports

The president of the Commonwealth Games Federation has told the BBC that she believes esports will be an official sport in future games.

It comes after 100 players representing 20 different nations fought for unofficial medals at the weekend in a test event at the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

The controversial move is being welcomed by video game lovers and players but questioned by some fans who aren’t sure competitive gaming is worthy of being an official Commonwealth sport.

