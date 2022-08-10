Commonwealth Games takes big step towards esports

A trial took place at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last weekend to see whether esports could take their place alongside traditional sports like swimming and athletics.

A hundred players representing 20 different Commonwealth nations fought for medals in three different video games: Rocket League, Dota2 and eFootball.

The trial was widely regarded as a success. The president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Dame Louise Martin, told the BBC: “Going forward this will be a sport within the Games - that’s my personal opinion.”